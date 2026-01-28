CARY, N.C. (Jan. 28, 2026) — The North Carolina Courage have completed the transfer of Brazilian forward Aline Gomes to Pachuca of the Liga MX Femenil for an agreed-upon fee, the club announced today.

Gomes joined the Courage in July 2024 following a transfer from Brazilian club Ferroaviária, where the 20-year-old had risen through the youth ranks to the professional team. The forward made 21 NWSL regular-season appearances during her time in Courage Country, scoring two goals.