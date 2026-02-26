CARY, N.C. (Feb. 26, 2026) – The North Carolina Courage today unveiled the new Venus flytrap ‘Become’ kit as the primary home jersey for 2026 matches at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The Venus flytrap kit introduces a new color palette to the Courage wardrobe and gives the team three kit options for the first time.

The kit was unveiled as part of a National Women’s Soccer League-wide launch with Nike, with all 16 clubs introducing at least one new kit for the upcoming season. The Courage will retain both the blue ‘Believe’ and pink ‘Belong’ kits from 2025 to complete the ‘Place to BE’ trifecta: BElieve. BElong. BEcome.

“Our Club is experiencing an evolution, both on and off the field, and this new, bold kit is the perfect embodiment of our vision. It’s sharp, innovative, and uniquely North Carolina. Just like the Courage. Our merchandise, partnerships, and marketing teams invested countless hours in this collaboration with Nike and the NWSL, and we are so proud of the final product. Our players, staff, supporters, and fans of soccer and fashion worldwide will love this kit,” said Courage Chief Operating Officer Ralph Vuono.

The Venus flytrap is one of North Carolina’s most iconic native species: rare, precise, and unapologetically ruthless. The qualities that define the flytrap define the Courage. Native to Wilmington, this carnivorous plant inspired the kit’s design, palette, and edge.

The kit’s ‘Blue Void’ base nods to the plant’s signature lure. Traditional floral patterns are reimagined with sharp, angular elements pulled from the flytrap’s aggressive silhouette, creating a look that is equal parts beauty and bite. Pink and Vapor Green accents flash through the rib detailing, collar, and crest in stark contrast, mirroring the split-second precision both the flytrap and the Courage rely on.

Locally based Merz Aesthetics returns as the Club’s front-of-kit partner in 2026. Further updates on this longstanding, five-year partnership will be shared soon. The Courage begin their ninth season in the Triangle on Saturday, March 14, when they host Racing Louisville for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at First Horizon Stadium. Tickets are available here.