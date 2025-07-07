NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE ANNOUNCE “COURAGEOUSLY COOL SUMMER” 

CARY, N.C. (July 7, 2025) – The North Carolina Courage are turning up the fun and turning down the heat this summer with the launch of the Courageously Cool Summer initiative, designed to keep fans comfortable and energized at First Horizon Stadium during Courage home games in July and August.

Warm temperatures are a staple of July and August in the Triangle, so the Courage are making sure matchdays remain the coolest experience in town. From refreshing incentives to splash-worthy fun, there’s no better place to beat the heat than a Courage game.

Here’s what fans can look forward to:

Courage Cash: Buy two or more tickets and receive $25 in Courage Cash, which can be used for food and drinks at main concession stands near sections 104, 308, 302, and 503.

Custom Cooler Giveaway: On July 25, August 2, and August 16, one lucky fan will win a custom Courage cooler, filled with water bottles, sunscreen, and other summer essentials.

Mobile Ordering: Fans can skip the lines and stay in their seats with new mobile ordering through the NC Courage App, ensuring nobody misses a moment of the action while grabbing refreshments.

Shaded Misting Stations: Strategically placed, shaded cooling stations around the stadium will help everyone stay cool and comfortable during the match.

Hydration-Friendly Stadium Policy: Fans are encouraged to bring empty water bottles into the stadium, with complimentary refill and ice stations and shaded tents available throughout the venue.

Coolest Merchandise: Courage-branded cooling towels, handheld rechargeable fans, and other helpful gear will be available for purchase at the merchandise stands.

Roary’s Birthday Bash: The coolest mascot, Roary**,** will celebrate her birthday during the Courage’s home match against San Diego Wave FC on Saturday, August 2, with special activities and appearances for fans of all ages.

The Courageously Cool Summer is part of the club’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the fan experience and building a vibrant, inclusive matchday environment – no matter the forecast.

Courageously cool summer begins on Wednesday, July 9, when the Courage host Tigres Femenil at 7 p.m. ET for an international friendly. For tickets, visit tickets.nccourage.com. For more details and updates, follow the Courage on social media @TheNCCourage.