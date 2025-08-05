North Carolina Courage Appoint Destination Sport Travel as Official Travel Partner

CARY, N.C. (August 5, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage, a professional women’s soccer team competing in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), has announced a new multi-year partnership with Destination Sport Travel, appointing the company as its Official Travel Partner.

Under the agreement, Destination Sport Travel will deliver comprehensive, end-to-end travel management for the Courage’s fixtures, ensuring performance-focused travel itineraries. The specialist travel management company will also provide business travel services for club staff and executives, helping to streamline operations throughout the NWSL season.

The Courage play their home matches at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, a 10,000-seat venue located in Cary, North Carolina. Since joining the NWSL in 2017, the club has established itself as a powerhouse in women’s soccer, with multiple league titles and cup tournaments.

Destination Sport Travel, a global leader in sports travel management, brings extensive experience working with elite soccer organizations from around the globe, including Manchester City, Chelsea FC, and Tottenham Hotspur. With this new partnership, North Carolina Courage becomes the third NWSL club to collaborate with Destination Sport Travel, further strengthening the company’s growing presence in U.S. women’s soccer.

Chief Operating Officer at North Carolina Courage, Ralph Vuono, commented**:**

“The NWSL’s rigorous travel demands require a high level of coordination and expertise. Partnering with Destination Sport Travel allows us to streamline our travel planning with a proven industry leader, ensuring our team travels efficiently and professionally throughout the season.

“This collaboration not only alleviates operational pressures on our staff but also reinforces our commitment to maintaining the highest standards across all areas of the club”

Destination Sport Travel is part of Destination Sport Group, a global sports travel business supporting over 100 elite clubs, federations, and major sporting events. Its services span elite team travel, fan experiences, youth tours, VIP travel experiences, and mass participation event travel. The company continues to expand its footprint in U.S. soccer, supporting teams across the NWSL, MLS, and USL.

North American President of Destination Sport Group, Jeremy Parkins, added**:**

“We’re proud to welcome North Carolina Courage into our growing network of elite partners across U.S. women’s soccer. As we continue to expand across North America, partnerships like this reinforce our dedication to elevating the travel experience for top-tier sports organizations and continuing to support the growth of women’s sports.”

To learn more about Destination Sport Travel, click HERE.

About North Carolina Courage:

Competing in their ninth season of competition in 2025, the Courage began play in the National Women’s Soccer League (USSF Division I) in 2017. The Courage were formed when Steve Malik purchased the Western New York Flash and relocated the franchise to Cary, North Carolina. The team plays home matches at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park and is the winningest club in NWSL history, claiming seven league trophies as three-time NWSL Shield winners (2017, 2018, 2019), two-time NWSL Champions (2018, 2019), and two-time UKG NWSL Challenge Cup champions (2022, 2023). The Courage also won the 2018 ICC Championship. Follow the Courage on the web at www.nccourage.com and on social media @TheNCCourage.

About Destination Sport Travel:

Destination Sport Travel is a specialist sports travel management company. Responsible for supporting elite teams, federations and major events with their global travel needs, Destination Sport Travel counts a network of 50+ partners and clients, including a growing US client base.

About Destination Sport Group:

Destination Sport Group is a global leader in sports travel, offering a range of best-in-class services to teams, governing bodies, organizations and fans worldwide. Comprising seven specialist divisions, Destination Sport Group offers a comprehensive solution including travel management for elite sports organizations, fan travel experiences, youth sports tours, branded travel and hospitality experiences, and mass participation event travel.