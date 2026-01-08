CARY, N.C. (Jan. 8, 2026) — North Carolina Courage midfielder Riley Jackson has been named to the U.S. Women's National Team roster for the team’s January friendlies against Paraguay and Chile. The call-up marks Jackson’s first with the senior national team following consistent call-ups to the U-23 team during 2025.

The United States will face Paraguay at 5:30 p.m. ET on January 24 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, and Chile at 10 p.m. ET on January 27 at Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara, California. The match against Paraguay will be broadcast on TNT, truTV and HBO Max, while the match against Chile will be broadcast on TBS and HBO Max. Both matches will also be available in Spanish on Universo and Peacock.

Jackson is one of two players on the January roster who were called up for all five U-23 camps in 2025, while the Courage midfielder also featured on the January 2025 Futures Camp roster. The Roswell, Georgia, native also played a key role in the USA’s third-place finish at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

“Once again, our roster presents opportunity, for the coaching staff to evaluate players and for some NWSL players we haven’t seen as much in the National Team environment, as well as for some first-time call-ups, to show they can contribute in 2026, 2027 or beyond,” USWNT Head Coach Emma Hayes said in the roster announcement. “We’re looking forward to having a few more training days than usual in this camp as well as getting two matches to see this part of the player pool in game action and hopefully add even more depth and options for our 2026 SheBelieves Cup roster.”

Jackson logged 1,970 minutes for the Courage during the 2025 NWSL regular season, the fourth most on the team and a sharp increase from the 306 minutes she played in her first full season as a professional. The midfielder scored two goals and added one assist, while completing 83.82% of her passes, winning 41 tackles and 111 duels, creating 27 chances, and making 14 interceptions.