CARY, N.C. (Feb. 17, 2026) — North Carolina Courage midfielder Riley Jackson has been named to the United States roster for the 2026 SheBelieves Cup. The USWNT will face Argentina, Canada, and Colombia during the round-robin tournament.

Jackson earned her first senior call-up and cap earlier this year, debuting at the senior level against Chile and recording an assist in the 5-0 win. The 20-year-old midfielder was called up to every U-23 camp in 2025 and previously shone for the USYNT at multiple levels.

In a change from previous tournaments, matches that end in a draw will go directly to penalty kicks and the winner of the shootout will earn an additional point on top of the point earned for the draw. NWSL fans will be familiar with the process from the 2024 NWSLxLigaMX Femenil Summer Cup.

Jackson logged 1,970 minutes for the Courage during the 2025 NWSL regular season, the fourth most on the team and a sharp increase from the 306 minutes she played in her first full season as a professional. The midfielder scored two goals and added one assist, while completing 83.82% of her passes, winning 41 tackles and 111 duels, creating 27 chances, and making 14 interceptions.

USWNT Schedule

Sunday, March 1, at 5 p.m. ET vs Argentina (TNT, truTV and HBO Max in English and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock)

Wednesday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET vs Canada (TNT, truTV and HBO Max in English and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock)

Saturday, March 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET vs. Colombia (TBS, truTV and HBO Max in English and in Spanish on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock)