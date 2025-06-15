STARTING XI NOTES: NC Courage at Angel City FC

LOS ANGELES (June 14, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage take on Angel City FC tonight at 7 p.m. ET at BMO Stadium. The match will be broadcast on ION.

Assistant coach Nathan Thackeray will assume head coaching duties for the second match in a row, with Head Coach Sean Nahas still away from the team.

The Courage made a trio of changes to the starting XI from last weekend’s game against the Spirit, with Tyler Lussi, Shinomi Koyama, and Maycee Bell all entering the lineup for Feli Rauch, Ashley Sanchez, and Talia Staude.

Sanchez and Staude are both available off the bench, while Rauch drops out of the squad after being listed as questionable on the availability report.

The match against Angel City will be Kaleigh Kurtz’s 100th consecutive NWSL regular season start, putting the three-time Iron Woman just six games away from Sam Staab’s league record. Kurtz is the first player to start 100 consecutive matches for a single club in NWSL history.

The starting XI is the 10th different lineup the Courage have named across 12 matches this season.

STARTING XI (3-4-3): Casey Murphy; Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz, Maycee Bell; Tyler Lussi, Riley Jackson, Denise O’Sullivan ©, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama, Manaka Matsukubo, Cortnee Vine

SUBSTITUTES: Marisa Jordan, Ashley Sanchez, Brianna Pinto, Talia Staude, Jaedyn Shaw, Brooklyn Courtnall, Meredith Speck, Hannah Betfort, Aline Gomes