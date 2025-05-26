STARTING XI NOTES: NC Courage at San Diego Wave FC

SAN DIEGO, Calif (May 25, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage are set for an East vs. West Sunday night showdown against the second-place San Diego Wave. The match will kick off at 10 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

Head Coach Sean Nahas has made just one change to last week’s starting XI that earned a 2-0 win over the Chicago Stars, with Feli Rauch returning to the lineup in place of Tyler Lussi. Rauch was listed as questionable for that match with a lower-body injury.

Sunday’s match will be the second time this season the Courage have named this exact starting XI, with the first being the 3-2 win over Kansas City that kickstarted the team’s current four-match unbeaten streak.

The lineup has remained largely consistent over that stretch, with the only changes being at the No. 10 role, with Shinomi Koyama and Jaedyn Shaw both starting two matches during the unbeaten run, and the previously mentioned swap between Lussi and Rauch in last weekend’s win.

STARTING XI (3-4-3): Casey Murphy; Natalia Staude, Kaleigh Kurtz, Maycee Bell; Feli Rauch, Riley Jackson, Denise O’Sullivan ©, Ryan Williams; Jaedyn Shaw, Ashley Sanchez, Manaka Matsukubo

Substitutes: Marisa Jordan, Brianna Pinto, Tyler Lussi, Dani Weatherholt, Shinomi Koyama, Brooklyn Courtnall, Meredith Speck, Hannah Betfort, Aline Gomes