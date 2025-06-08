STARTING XI NOTES: NC Courage at Washington Spirit

WASHINGTON (June 8, 205) — The North Carolina Courage take on the Washington Spirit today at 4 p.m. ET at Audi Field. The match will be available on Paramount+, Golazo Network, and NWSL+.

Sunday’s starting XI features two changes from the Courage’s lineup against San Diego before the international break, with Malia Berkely and Cortnee Vine coming in for Maycee Bell and Jaedyn Shaw, respectively.

Berkely returns to the lineup for the first time in seven matches after suffering an injury during warmups at Gotham in Week 4, while Vine makes her first start of the season.

Manaka Matsukubo will lead the line for the Courage, looking to continue her recent run of form. The Courage’s young magician became the youngest player in NWSL history with multiple goal contributions in back-to-back matches after following up her brace against Chicago with a goal and assist in San Diego to cap off May, earning NWSL Best XI honors for the month.

Starting XI (3-4-3): Casey Murphy; Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz, Talia Staude; Feli Rauch, Denise O’Sullivan ©, Riley Jackson, Ryan Williams; Ashley Sanchez, Cortnee Vine, Manaka Matsukubo

Substitutes: Marisa Jordan, Maycee Bell, Shinomi Koyama, Aline Gomes, Brianna Pinto, Meredith Speck, Jaedyn Shaw, Hannah Betfort, Tyler Lussi