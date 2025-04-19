STARTING XI NOTES: NC Courage vs Bay FC 

CARY, N.C. (April 19, 2025) — North Carolina Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas has shaken up his forward line ahead of the Courage’s April 19 home match against Bay FC. The match will stream live at 7 p.m. ET on NWSL+.

Nahas stated the potential of shifting around the forward line during his prematch press conference, noting the potential need to spread specific skillsets around throughout the match.

“There is no doubt in my mind, talent-wise, we are going to get through it; it is just what it looks like on the other side. It may not be certain players playing together. Maybe we have all the same players playing at the same time and they are quite similar. Maybe we need to break that up a little bit and add a little bit of difference in terms of the qualities of a player. That is something we have looked at,” Nahas said.

Brianna Pinto will lead the line for the Courage, moving into the starting lineup following her goal against Gotham FC last weekend. Meredith Speck, who assisted that goal, also returns to the starting lineup for the second time this season.

Hannah Betfort completes the front three, while Jaedyn Shaw will play in the No. 10 role underneath.

Maycee Bell retains her spot alongside Kaleigh Kurtz at the heart of the Courage defense. Bell started the Courage’s second match of the season at left back and was elevated into the center back starting spot against Gotham after a late scratch to Malia Berkely, who is listed as out on the availability report.

Riley Jackson makes her third start of the season after appearing off the bench in the last two matches alongside captain Denise O’Sullivan at the base of midfield.

Versatile veteran Dani Weatherholt has been named to the match day squad for the first time this season after being activated from the injured reserve earlier this week, while Cortnee Vine also returns to the squad after three weeks on the availability report.

Starting lineup (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Feli Rauch, Maycee Bell, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams; Riley Jackson, Denise O’Sullivan ©, Jaedyn Shaw; Meredith Speck, Hannah Betfort, Brianna Pinto

Subs: Marisa Jordan, Ashley Sanchez, Natalia Staude, Dani Weatherholt, Shinomi Koyama, Cortnee Vine, Brooklyn Courtnall, Charlotte McLean, Manaka Matsukubo