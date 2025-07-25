STARTING XI NOTES: NC Courage vs Chivas de Guadalajara Femenil

CARY, N.C. (July 25, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage finish up their summer exhibition slate with an exhibition against Liga MX Femenil’s Chivas de Guadalajara at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The Courage drew Tigres Femenil, 0-0, in a rain-shortened friendly to start the NWSL’s midseason break.

Marisa Jordan gets the nod in goal, making her second start of the 2025 season after shining in last season’s NWSLxLiga MX Femenil Summer Cup. Kaleigh Kurtz will wear the captain’s armband and anchor the center of the defensive group with Brooklyn Courtnall and Maycee Bell on either side.

Tyler Lussi and Feli Rauch will provide the width in the midfield, while Dani Weatherholt, Ashley Sanchez, and Jaedyn Shaw will fill out the center of the park.

Brianna Pinto and Cortnee Vine will lead the attack to round out the starting XI.

Sydney Collins is available off the bench for the first time in over a year with the Courage activating the Canadian national team defender from the season-ending injury list earlier this week.

Starting XI (3-5-2): Marisa Jordan; Brooklyn Courtnall, Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Maycee Bell; Feli Rauch, Dani Weatherholt, Tyler Lussi, Jaedyn Shaw, Ashley Sanchez; Cortnee Vine, Brianna Pinto

Substitutes: Casey Murphy; Shinomi Koyama, Manaka Matsukubo, Hannah Betfort, Aline Gomes, Riley Jackson, Natalia Staude, Sydney Collins, Meredith Speck