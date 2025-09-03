Connection, family tradition headline reasons for season-ticket membership 

For Season Ticket Member Sarah Grace Jobsis, the North Carolina Courage are more than soccer. They are a generational link of family bonding.

Jobsis’ father was a season ticket member for the inaugural 2017 season, holding membership until he passed away in 2019. Jobsis joined him at a few matches throughout those first few years and became a season ticket member when she moved to Raleigh in 2021. For her, it was a fun way to honor his memory and be a part of something important to him.

“He was a soccer dad through and through. He had two daughters who played soccer, and being at a soccer game was his way of life. Now it’s become mine,” Jobsis said.

Just as Jobsis’ father passed down his love for the beautiful game, Jobsis now shares the experience with her two young cousins, who she says have both grown in confidence through the experience. The two young children have participated in Casey Murphy’s clinics and become fully ingrained in Courage Country.

“My favorite part of this experience is getting to do something my dad started with me and my sister, and getting to do it for my cousins, and watching them get those experiences, to see world class players from two feet in front of them and get to get their signatures later, and talk to them,” Jobsis said.

The players drive the experience, both in their play on the field and the connections they build off it. Courage forward Tyler Lussi in particular has made a major mark on the Jobsis family.

“Tyler Lussi and my cousin Austin are like each other's No. 1 fans, as they put it. It’s very cute. She looks for him when he's here, and she comes over and she spends three minutes with him. That's all he talks about for the next week. It makes my heart melt.

“That’s what I love here. It’s not just world class players, it’s also world class humans and really good role models. He's going to grow up thinking Tyler Lussi is the best player in the world, and I will be right there with him,” Jobsis said.

Those moments, interacting with players, coming together to chant N-C-Courage in the 70’, and seeing her cousins love every minute of it, are what makes being an STM worth it to Jobsis.

“It's in those little moments that you're going to find a lot of the joy. One of the reasons it's the place to be is in those little moments. Those are the moments you’re going to remember. Years down the road, you might not remember the score, but you're going to remember how much fun it was to watch Ashley Sanchez on the field, and to watch Casey Murphy make an incredible save, and to watch Tyler Lussi interact with all of the kids afterwards, and to watch all of the excitement when a rookie gets their first start. That's the stuff you're going to remember,” Jobsis said.

Those moments of community in Courage Country, something special to the Jobsis family and something Sarah Grace is passing on to her young cousins, are what make it special.

“It's a very exciting time to support women's sports, and so I really just don't know why anyone wouldn’t just jump in wholeheartedly,” Jobsis said.

Season ticket deposits for 2026 are open now and renewal season is just around the corner. For more information on how to secure your spot for 2026, click here.