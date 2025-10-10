CORTNEE VINE CALLED UP BY AUSTRALIA FOR PAIR OF EUROPEAN FRIENDLIES

CARY, N.C. (Oct. 10, 2025) — North Carolina Courage forward Cortnee Vine has been called up by Australia for the pair of friendlies against Wales and England during the October international window.

The Matildas will face Wales in Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, October 25, and England at Pride Park in Derby on Tuesday, October 28.

Vine has 24 caps for the Australian National Team, including seven appearances during her breakout performance at the 2023 FIFA World Cup. This season for the Courage, Vine has made 13 appearances, including five starts, scoring one goal.