Courage breaks home opener attendance record in loss

CARY, N.C. (March 22, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage set a new home opener attendance record of 8,158 in a 2-1 loss to the Seattle Reign at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park Saturday night.

The attendance ranks sixth all time in club history and is the highest attendance the club has had before the month of September.

The Courage came alive after going down 2-0 in the 56’, pouring on the late chances and nearly tying the game on multiple occasions. Aline Gomes pulled one back for the Courage in the 59’, capitalizing on some tenacious play from Denise O’Sullivan and sneaking the ball just inside the post.

Jess Fishlock gave Seattle the lead in the 35’, punching a cross from Maddie Mercado into the back of the net. Jordyn Bugg doubled the lead for the visitors in the 56’ minutes, finding the top corner on a shot from distance after the Courage cleared the ball.

Following the match, the Courage inducted club legend Jessica McDonald into the Ring of Honor alongside 2024 inductee Sam Mewis.

Match Notes:

Saturday’s 8,158 attendance figure set a new club record for home opener attendance. The match was also the sixth-highest attendance in club history overall and highest before the month of September.

The home opener marked NC Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas’ 100th match in charge in all competitions.

Up Next:

The Courage are back on the road for Week 3 of the NWSL regular season, heading out West for the first time in 2025 to take on the Portland Thorns on Saturday, March 29. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET and the match will be broadcast on ION.

**Box Score**

NCC (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Maycee Bell (Brianna Pinto – 79‘), Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams; Riley Jackson (Shinomi Koyama – 79‘), Denise O’Sullivan ©, Manaka Matsukubo (Hannah Betfort – 69’); Aline Gomes (Meredith Speck – 69’), Jaedyn Shaw, Ashley Sanchez

Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Natalia Staude, Tyler Lussi, Amber Nguyen, Heather MacNab

SEA (4-3-3): Claudia Dickey; Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry, Emily Mason; Angharad James-Turner, Jess Fishlock © (Sam Meza – 71’), Ji So-Yun (Olivia Van der Jagt – 79‘); Maddie Dahlien, Anna-Maria Crnogorčević (Emeri Adames – 71’), Maddie Mercado (Lauren Barnes – 86‘)

Subs Not Used: Jordyn Huitema, Julia Lester, Ainsley McCammon, Cassie Miller, Hanna Glas

Score:

NCC: 1

SEA: 2

Goals:

NCC: A. Gomes – 59’ (D. O’Sullivan)

SEA: J. Fishlock – 35’ (M. Mercado), J. Bugg – 56’

Cautions:

NCC: –

SEA: –

Ejections:

NCC: –

SEA: –

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 8,158