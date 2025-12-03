CARY, N.C. (Dec. 3, 2025) — North Carolina Courage players and their respective national teams went undefeated during the final window of 2025, with Ireland, Japan, and the United States U-23 teams combining to go 5-0-0.

Ireland, Denise O’Sullivan, International Friendly

Courage captain Denise O’Sullivan scored the game-winning goal for Ireland in a 3-2 win over Hungary in Spain. O’Sullivan started the match and scored to put Ireland up 3-1 in the 53’, arriving into the box as a late runner to get on the end of a knock-down header from Crystal Palace’s Hayley Nolan.

The friendly and week-long training camp in Spain was another step in Ireland’s preparation for 2026’s World Cup Qualifying in UEFA Nations League Group A play, which Ireland earned promotion to in a thrilling two-leg playoff against Belgium.

United States U-23s, Riley Jackson, International Friendlies

Riley Jackson started the United States U-23 team’s 1-0 win over the senior Slovakia National Team to start off the break. Kansas City’s Ally Sentnor scored the lone goal in the match in the 5’.

Jackson captained the United States in the team’s second game of the window, a 4-2 thriller against the England U-23s. The Courage midfielder played the full 90’, putting in a solid performance as the U.S. picked up a solid win against England. A full replay of the match versus England is available here.

Japan, Manaka Matsukubo, International Friendlies

Manaka Matsukubo appeared for Japan in both of the team’s wins over Canada during the break, appearing as a second-half substitute in the 3-0 win to kick off the break before starting the 1-0 training match win early Tuesday morning.

A full replay of the training match is available here on the JFA’s YouTube channel, while highlights of the 3-0 are available here.