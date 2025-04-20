Courage set fifth consecutive top-10 regular season attendance figure

CARY, N.C. (April 19, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage set a top-10 regular season attendance for the fifth consecutive match Saturday night, with 7,049 fans packing First Horizon Stadium as the Courage fell, 1-0, against Bay FC. The attendance total ranks as the ninth-highest in club history.

Former Courage midfielder Kiki Pickett scored the lone goal of the match for Bay in the 33', finding the top corner with a half volley from outside the box.

The opener came against the run of play, with the Courage generating plenty of early chances including a 6' scramble in front of the Bay net that was cleared off the line.

Match Notes:

The 7,049 fans in attendance ranks as the ninth highest regular season total in Courage history. It is the fifth consecutive regular season game the Courage have posted a top-10 attendance in club history.

Dani Weatherholt made her 2025 debut, subbing into the match in the 82'. The Courage activated the versatile veteran off injured reserve earlier in the week.

Up Next:

The Courage are back at home for the second weekend in a row, hosting the Kansas City Current on Saturday, April 26, at 7 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on NWSL+ and tickets are available here.

Box Score

NCC (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Feli Rauch (Dani Weatherholt – 82'), Maycee Bell, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams; Riley Jackson (Shinomi Koyama – 67'), Denise O’Sullivan ©, Jaedyn Shaw; Meredith Speck (Cortnee Vine – 63'), Hannah Betfort (Ashley Sanchez – 67' ), Brianna Pinto (Manaka Matsukubo – 63')

Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Natalia Staude, Brooklyn Courtnall, Charlotte McLean

BAY (4-3-3-): Jordan Silkowitz; Caprice Dydasco, Abby Dahlkemper, Joelle Anderson, Alyssa Malonson; Kiki Pickett, Dorian Bailey (Jamie Shepherd – 90'+1'), Taylor Huff; Karlie Lema (Rachel Hill – 61'), Racheal Kundananji (Maddie Moreau –78'), Caroline Conti (Asisat Oshoala – 78')

Subs Not Used: Jordan Brewster, Emily Menges, Kelli Hubly, Catherine Paulson, Emmie Allen

Score:

NCC: 0

BAY: 1

Goals:

NCC: –

BAY: K. Pickett – 33' (J. Anderson)

Cautions:

NCC: F. Rauch – 53', M. Matsukubo – 90'+1', R. Williams – 90'+5'

BAY: C. Dydasco – 86'

Ejections:

NCC: –

BAY: –

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 7,049