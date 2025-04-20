Courage set fifth consecutive top-10 regular season attendance figure

CARY, N.C. (April 19, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage set a top-10 regular season attendance for the fifth consecutive match Saturday night, with 7,049 fans packing First Horizon Stadium as the Courage fell, 1-0, against Bay FC. The attendance total ranks as the ninth-highest in club history.
Former Courage midfielder Kiki Pickett scored the lone goal of the match for Bay in the 33', finding the top corner with a half volley from outside the box.
The opener came against the run of play, with the Courage generating plenty of early chances including a 6' scramble in front of the Bay net that was cleared off the line.
Match Notes:
- The 7,049 fans in attendance ranks as the ninth highest regular season total in Courage history. It is the fifth consecutive regular season game the Courage have posted a top-10 attendance in club history.
- Dani Weatherholt made her 2025 debut, subbing into the match in the 82'. The Courage activated the versatile veteran off injured reserve earlier in the week.
Up Next:
The Courage are back at home for the second weekend in a row, hosting the Kansas City Current on Saturday, April 26, at 7 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on NWSL+ and tickets are available here.
NCC (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Feli Rauch (Dani Weatherholt – 82'), Maycee Bell, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams; Riley Jackson (Shinomi Koyama – 67'), Denise O’Sullivan ©, Jaedyn Shaw; Meredith Speck (Cortnee Vine – 63'), Hannah Betfort (Ashley Sanchez – 67' ), Brianna Pinto (Manaka Matsukubo – 63')
Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Natalia Staude, Brooklyn Courtnall, Charlotte McLean
BAY (4-3-3-): Jordan Silkowitz; Caprice Dydasco, Abby Dahlkemper, Joelle Anderson, Alyssa Malonson; Kiki Pickett, Dorian Bailey (Jamie Shepherd – 90'+1'), Taylor Huff; Karlie Lema (Rachel Hill – 61'), Racheal Kundananji (Maddie Moreau –78'), Caroline Conti (Asisat Oshoala – 78')
Subs Not Used: Jordan Brewster, Emily Menges, Kelli Hubly, Catherine Paulson, Emmie Allen
Score:
NCC: 0
BAY: 1
Goals:
NCC: –
BAY: K. Pickett – 33' (J. Anderson)
Cautions:
NCC: F. Rauch – 53', M. Matsukubo – 90'+1', R. Williams – 90'+5'
BAY: C. Dydasco – 86'
Ejections:
NCC: –
BAY: –
Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)
Attendance: 7,049