COURAGE SIGN GOALKEEPER KATIE CAPPELLETTI 

CARY, N.C. (May 22, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage today announced the signing of goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti to a fully guaranteed contract through the end of the 2025 NWSL season.

Cappelletti was the 2024 Atlantic 10 Goalkeeper of the Year, leading the conference in saves (98) and save percentage (.875) in her final season. A five-year starter for the Hawks, Cappelletti holds the program record for shutouts (27) and saves (422).

“Cappy took a chance on herself and chose to invest in her development as a goalkeeper and a professional by staying in our environment as a training player. She’s come in, adapted and applied learning to her game, so when the opportunity came to offer her a spot on our roster, I was delighted for her. She's invested in herself and now she gets to reap the rewards. I look forward to watching her continued growth with us as we try to push her to the next level. Congratulations to Cappy,” said NC Courage goalkeeping coach Nathan Thackeray.

Cappelletti has been with the Courage since the start of preseason, joining the team as a non-roster invitee and sticking with the squad throughout the early portion of the season as a training player.