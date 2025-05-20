DENISE O’SULLIVAN CALLED UP BY IRELAND 

CARY, N.C. (May 20, 2025)— North Carolina Courage captain Denise O’Sullivan has been called up by Ireland for a pair of UEFA Women’s Nations League matches against Türkiye and Slovenia.

The match against Türkiye is set for Friday, May 30, at 1 p.m. ET and the match against Slovenia will be on Tuesday, June 3, at 1 p.m. ET. Ireland beat Türkiye, 1-0, in the first match of group play, but fell, 4-0, against Slovenia. The rematch against Slovenia will be in O’Sullivan’s hometown of Cork at the Páirc Uí Chaoimh.