By: NC Courage Communications
DENISE O’SULLIVAN CALLED UP BY IRELAND
Courage midfielder set to take part in UEFA Women’s Nations League matches
CARY, N.C. (May 20, 2025)— North Carolina Courage captain Denise O’Sullivan has been called up by Ireland for a pair of UEFA Women’s Nations League matches against Türkiye and Slovenia.
The match against Türkiye is set for Friday, May 30, at 1 p.m. ET and the match against Slovenia will be on Tuesday, June 3, at 1 p.m. ET. Ireland beat Türkiye, 1-0, in the first match of group play, but fell, 4-0, against Slovenia. The rematch against Slovenia will be in O’Sullivan’s hometown of Cork at the Páirc Uí Chaoimh.