DENISE O’SULLIVAN CALLED UP BY IRELAND FOR APRIL UEFA WOMEN’S LEAGUE MATCHES 

CARY, N.C. (March 25, 2025) — North Carolina Courage captain Denise O’Sullivan has been called up by Ireland for the team’s pair of UEFA Women’s Nations League matches against Greece.

The matches are slated for Friday, April 4, at 10 a.m. ET and Tuesday, April 8, at 1:30 p.m. ET. Ireland went 1-1-0 in its first two matches in Group B2 play, beating Türkiye and falling to Slovenia. Greece went 0-0-2 against the same opponents to open group play.