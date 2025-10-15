DENISE O’SULLIVAN CALLED UP BY IRELAND FOR PROMOTION PLAYOFF MATCHES

CARY, N.C. (Oct. 15, 2025) — North Carolina Courage midfielder Denise O’Sullivan has been called up by Ireland for the two-legged UEFA Women’s Nations League promotion playoff against Belgium.

Ireland and Belgium will play on Friday, October 24, and Tuesday, October 28. If Ireland wins across the two legs, the team will compete in League A for the European Qualifiers phase for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Courage captain recently returned to the matchday squad for the first time since August 16, appearing as an unused substitute in the Courage’s 1-1 draw with the Washington Spirit.

This season, O’Sullivan has made 16 appearances for the Courage, playing 1,395 minutes, assisting two goals, and winning a team-leading 49 tackles and 113 duels.