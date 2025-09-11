Flexibility a major bonus for season ticket members 

Being a season ticket member for the North Carolina Courage comes with plenty of benefits. From merch discounts and lounge access to exclusive events and fast pass lanes at matches, there is something for everyone.

For some, like first-year member Shayne Andrew, the flexibility that comes with the package is the best of those benefits. Andrew and his family of three make the trip down from Virginia Beach, where he, a lieutenant in the Navy is stationed, for matches. Whether it’s work obligations and his daughter’s youth soccer matches, the ability to swap tickets out is huge for Andrew.

“I live three and a half hours away. I’m in the Navy, so I travel a lot. There are weeks when we are underway, or my daughter has a game at 5 o’clock, and we can’t make the drive. I can turn my tickets in, and then bring three of her friends from soccer with those tickets the next week. The flexibility is by far the coolest thing for me,” Andrew said.

The family began attending single matches in 2024. With his daughter getting more into playing soccer, it was an easy choice for the family. Leading up to the 2025 season, however, the jump to season tickets was even easier.

“The biggest thing was just wanting to be a part of something. Then, of course, supporting women’s sports. I’ve talked with some buddies about it and tried to spread the word, but at the end of the day, if you’re not putting your wallet toward supporting it, what are you doing?” Andrew said.

Since the family started coming to games at the start of last season, their favorite memory was the Courage’s comeback win over the Kansas City Current this year. Andrew had been going back and forth with other NWSL fans on social media leading up to the game and seeing the comeback completed after all the talk made it even sweeter.

“That goal that put us over the top and the whole stadium went nuts, it was awesome,” Andrew said.

Andrew and his family have made the most of the perks that come with switching from single-game to season tickets and thinks others will enjoy doing the same.

“The flexibility is awesome. A lot of people can’t commit to 13 or 14 games, but if you can commit to eight, and then just double up and bring your friends on those games. That flexibility is the biggest thing,” Andrew said.

Season ticket deposits for the 2026 season are open now. More information on deposits and season-ticket benefits can be found here.