HENSLEY HANCUFF ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM PROFESSIONAL SOCCER 

CARY, N.C. (May 14, 2025) — North Carolina Courage goalkeeper Hensley Hancuff has announced her retirement from professional soccer to pursue other professional opportunities.

Hancuff spent the last three seasons with the Courage, initially joining the squad as a national team replacement player in June 2023 before inking a full contract later that season.

“It’s been such a pleasure to be a part of the North Carolina Courage family and I am so grateful to finish my playing career with this club. This is a truly special place with a one-of-a-kind culture. I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, and support staff for making this feel like home, as well as my family and partner for their unwavering support. The standard this club sets has forced me to be a better version of myself every day, and those lessons will last a lifetime. I’m excited about what’s next and looking forward to giving back to this beautiful game in a different way. Finally, a huge thank you to the fans. Your constant support has meant the world. I’ll forever be a part of Courage Country," Hancuff said.

"Hens has been an integral part of our goalkeeping union for the last 2.5 years. Her willingness to come in each day with a positive mindset and mentality to work and learn was more than I could have wished for when she joined us. We will miss not having her around the place but it fills me with great excitement knowing that she feels ready to move on and start her next chapter away from the field. I want to say a massive thanks for her impact on this team and for all her efforts. Everyone here in Courage Country wishes Hens nothing but the best in her future," said NC Courage goalkeeping coach Nathan Thackeray.

The former Villanova Wildcat and Clemson Tiger started her professional career with NJ/NY Gotham FC, who drafted Hancuff with the 34th-overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft.

In addition to her time in the NWSL, Hancuff spent time on loan with Australian club Brisbane Roar and Swedish Club Växjö DFF. While with Brisbane, Hancuff won the Player’s Player of the Year award.

With Hancuff’s retirement, the Courage’s roster sits at 24 active players with one on the season-ending injury list and one on injured reserve.