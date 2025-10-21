INTERNATIONAL PREVIEW: Courage players set for promotion playoffs, friendlies, U-17 World Cup

CARY, N.C. (Oct. 21, 2025) — Several North Carolina Courage players are set for crucial matches with their national teams during the final international break of the 2025 NWSL season, including a two-leg promotion playoff for Ireland and the U-17 World Cup for the newest member of Courage Country.

Denise O’Sullivan, Ireland, UEFA Women’s Nations League playoff

Courage captain Denise O’Sullivan and Ireland are set for a two-leg UEFA Women’s Nations League playoff against Belgium during the window, with the winner competing in League A for the European Qualifiers phase of the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

O’Sullivan recently returned to the pitch this past weekend, helping the Courage see out the 4-1 win over Bay as a second-half substitute after missing two months due to injury.

Ireland Schedule

Vs. Belgium: Friday, October 24, 2 p.m. ET

Vs. Belgium: Tuesday, October 28, 3:30 p.m. ET

Manaka Matsukubo and Shinomi Koyama, Japan, Friendlies

Manaka Matsukubo and Shinomi Koyama were both named to the Japan squad for a pair of friendlies against Italy and Norway, with the young Courage duo heading into the international break on a good run of form. Manaka became the youngest player to score a hat trick in NWSL history against Bay, while Shinomi found the back of the net in back-to-back games.

Manaka has been a consistent call-up to the senior team this year, making her debut during the SheBelieves Cup. Shinomi has been called up to the senior team previously, doing so at the end of 2024 after an impressive showing at the U-20 World Cup, but has not received her first cap yet and could do so in one of the friendlies.

Japan Schedule

Vs. Italy: Friday, October 24, 12:15 p.m. ET

Vs. Norway: Tuesday, October 28, 1 p.m. ET

Cortnee Vine, Australia, Friendlies

Cortnee Vine is back in the Australia squad for the first time this year, joining the Matildas for a pair of friendlies against Wales and England.

Vine has 30 caps for Australia, scoring three goals, including a breakout performance at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, where she scored the winning penalty kick in the shootout against France to send the Matildas to their first semifinal.

Australia Schedule

Vs. Wales: Saturday, October 25, 9 a.m. ET

Vs. England: Tuesday, October 28, 3 p.m. ET

Riley Jackson, United States, U-23 Training Camp

Riley Jackson earned another call-up to the U.S. U-23 Training Camp in Philadelphia from October 20-28, with the first four days of the camp running concurrently with the senior team.

Jackson has been a crucial part of the Courage midfield this season and a consistent name on the U-23 roster this year. The U-23s will not play any matches during the window.

Sydney Schmidt, United States, U-17 World Cup

New Courage signing Sydney Schmidt is currently in Morocco with the United States for the U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Schmidt and the U.S. kicked off the group stage with a 3-0 win over Ecuador, with Schmidt playing the full 90’

United States Schedule

Vs. Ecuador: 3-0, Win

Vs. China: Tuesday, October 21, 12 p.m. ET (FS2)

Vs. Norway: Friday, October 24, 9 a.m. ET (FS2)