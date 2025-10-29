INTERNATIONAL ROUNDUP: Ireland earns promotion, USYNT falls in Round of 16

CARY, N.C. (October 29, 2025) — Headlined by Denise O’Sullivan and Ireland’s promotion to League A in the UEFA Nations League and the USYNT PK shoot-out in the Round of 16 at the U-17 World Cup, Tuesday was an action-packed final day of the international break for North Carolina Courage players.

Denise O’Sullivan, Ireland, UEFA Women’s Nations League playoff

O’Sullivan and Ireland earned promotion to League A of the UEFA Women’s Nations League with a 5-4 win over Belgium across two legs, setting themselves up well for next year’s World Cup European Qualifiers.

The Courage captain started both matches, playing 75’ in the emphatic 4-2 win in the first leg. O’Sullivan didn’t get on the scoresheet but sprang the attack for Ireland’s third goal.

While Ireland lost the second leg, 2-1, Abbie Larkin’s stoppage-time goal was enough to earn the win on aggregate. O’Sullivan played nearly every minute of the match, winning seven tackles and 13 of 20 duels, while completing 82% of her passes.

Manaka Matsukubo and Shinomi Koyama, Japan, Friendlies

Manaka Matsukubo started Japan’s opening game of the window, a 1-1 draw vs. Italy, playing the first 45’ before being substituted at the start of the second half. The Courage forward did not play in Japan’s match against Norway.

Shinomi Koyama was an unused substitute in both matches.

Cortnee Vine, Australia, Friendlies

Cortnee Vine made her long-awaited return to the field for Australia in their 2-1 win over Wales, entering the match as a 90’ substitute. Vine was an unused substitute in Australia’s 3-0 loss against England.

Riley Jackson, United States, U-23 Training Camp

Riley Jackson took part in the U.S. U-23 Training Camp in Philadelphia from October 20-28, with the first four days of the camp running concurrently with the senior team. The U-23s did not play any matches during the window.

Sydney Schmidt, United States, U-17 World Cup

Sydney Schmidt played a key role in the United States’ sweep of group play at the U-17 World Cup, starting all three matches and playing all but half an hour across the three.

The new Courage signing also started in the Round of 16 against the Netherlands, picking up the assist on Micayla Johnson’s second-half equalizer. Schmidt scored her penalty kick to start the shootout, but the U.S. fell, 7-6, in penalties after drawing, 1-1, in regulation.