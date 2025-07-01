INTERNATIONAL ROUNDUP: Manaka Matsukubo starts against Spain

Manaka Matsukubo headlined the North Carolina Courage’s participation in the June/July international window, getting the start against Spain in Japan’s lone friendly of the window.

Manaka Matsukubo – Japan vs Spain

Manaka got the start for Japan in the 3-1 friendly loss against Spain, her first in an official match after shining as a starter in a training match earlier in the year. The Courage’s young magician played the full 90’, going seven for 11 on duels.

While not directly involved in the goal, Manaka’s near-post run helped open the space for Utah’s Mina Tanaka to receive the ball at the top of the box and open the scoring.

Denise O’Sullivan – Ireland vs. United States

Denise O’Sullivan was called up for, but missed, both of Ireland’s friendlies against the United States due to injury. Ireland fell 4-0 in both matches.

Jaedyn Shaw and Riley Jackson – United States U-23 Training Camp

Both Jaedyn Shaw and Riley Jackson took part in the United States U-23 Training Camp during the window. After a pair of friendlies with their German counterparts during the last window, the U-23 squad did not play a match during the window.