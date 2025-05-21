JAEDYN SHAW, RILEY JACKSON CALLED UP BY UNITED STATS FOR U-23 MATCHES

CARY, N.C. (May 21, 2025)— North Carolina Courage midfielders Jaedyn Shaw and Riley Jackson have been named to the United States U-23 roster for the upcoming team’s upcoming matches in Germany

The team will play two matches against its German counterparts on Friday, May 30, and Tuesday, June 2, at small stadiums outside Stuttgart.

The programming in Europe is another step in U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Emma Hayes’ emphasis on this age group and its importance along the player pathway to the full National Team.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our U-23 player pool to face top tier opponents in Europe and give them the valuable experiences that are much needed,” Hayes said in U.S. Soccer’s roster announcement. “We want to be very conscious of developing our players through different experiences, and as I have spoken about before, this will take shape of some players playing in U-23 games and at other times being called in with WNT. This is because we want to increase the diversity of high-level opponents that they get to compete against, but the methodology and coaching points between the teams will be exactly the same.”

Shaw and Jackson are part of a 16-player NWSL contingent on the 20-player roster.

The U-23 camp will be led by University of New Mexico head coach Heather Dyche along with assistant coaches Yolanda Thomas, who is an assistant with the 2024 NWSL Champion Orlando Pride; former USWNT player Stephanie Cox, a 2008 Olympic gold medalist; and long-time U.S. Youth National Team and former San Diego Wave goalkeeper coach Louis Hunt.