JAEDYN SHAW, RILEY JACKSON CALLED UP FOR USWNT U-23 TRAINING CAMP

CARY, N.C. (June 20, 2025) — North Carolina Courage midfielders Jaedyn Shaw and Riley Jackson have been named to the USWNT U-23 roster for the team’s upcoming training camp in Commerce City, Colorado.

The first portion of the training camp will run concurrently with the senior national team’s Denver leg of the upcoming FIFA window. The U-23s are not slated for any official matches during the training camp.

Both Shaw and Jackson were named to the previous U-23 roster as well, featuring in a pair of friendlies in Germany in late May and early June.

The U.S. U-23 WNT roster features players that span five birth years from 2006 to 2002, which is the age cut-off for players to be a part of the U.S. U-23 WNT this year. This U-23 camp will be led by Yolanda Thomas, who is an assistant coach with the 2024 NWSL Champion Orlando Pride.