Lussi scores second-half equalizer as Courage draw Thorns

CARY, N.C. (August 16, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage drew the Portland Thorns, 1-1, Saturday night at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The Courage's announced attendance of 7,122 set a new club record for a Summer match, surpassing the record set in the team's last home match on August 2 against San Diego.

With the draw, the Courage are 5W-6L-5D on the season and sit in ninth place in the NWSL standings with 20 points.

Olivia Moultrie gave the visitors the lead just before the halftime break, pouncing on a rebound in the 44'. Both teams created good scoring chances in the half, but Moultire's strike was the only one to beat either keeper before the break.

Tyler Lussi struck back for the Courage in the 70' slamming a rebound home from a narrow angle to level the match.

Match Notes:

Casey Murphy's save in the 82', her fifth of the match, was her 400th NWSL regular season save.

Up Next:

The Courage are back on the road, taking on the Chicago Stars on Friday, August 22, at 8 p.m. ET.

Box Score

NCC (3-4-2-1): Casey Murphy; Maycee Bell, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams; Tyler Lussi (Meredith Speck – 75'), Riley Jackson, Denise O’Sullivan © (Shinomi Koyama – 46'), Aline Gomes (Cortnee Vine – 75'); Ashley Sanchez (Jaedyn Shaw, – 68'), Manaka Matsukubo (Hannah Betfort – 85'); Brianna Pinto

Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Malia Berkely, Natalia Staude, Dani Weatherholt

POR (4-3-3): Mackenzie Arnold; Reyna Reyes, Isabella Obaze, Sam Hiatt, Mallie McKenzie (Kaitlyn Torpey – 64'); Hina Sugita (Deyna Castellanos – 73'), Sam Coffey ©, Jessie Fleming; Reilyn Turner (Payton Linnehan – 73'), Pietra Tordin (Jaden Perry – 85'), Olivia Moultrie

Subs Not Used: Bella Bixby, Mimi Alidou, Carissa Boeckmann, Naomi Powell, Alexa Spaanstra

Score:

NCC: 1

POR: 1

Goals:

NCC: T. Lussi – 70'

POR: O. Moultrie – 44'

Cautions:

NCC: T. Lussi – 26'

POR: P. Tordin – 79'

Ejections:

NCC: –

POR: –

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 7,122