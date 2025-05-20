MANAKA MATSUKUBO CALLED UP BY JAPAN 

CARY, N.C. (May 20, 2025)— North Carolina Courage forward Manaka Matsukubo has been called up by Japan for a pair of friendlies against Brazil on Friday, May 30, and Tuesday, June 2.

Manaka made her senior debut for Japan earlier this year at the SheBelieves Cup and shined for the national team during a training match during the last international break, scoring and assisting in the win over Colombia.