MANAKA MATSUKUBO CALLED UP BY JAPAN FOR INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

CARY, N.C. (June 17, 2025) — North Carolina Courage forward Manaka Matsukubo has been called up by Japan for an international friendly against Spain on June 27.

The 20-year-old forward has been on fire for the Courage recently, recording goal contributions in four straight matches (4 goals, 2 assists). She became the youngest player in NWSL history with multiple goal contributions in back-to-back matches with her brace against Chicago before recording a goal and assist in San Diego.

Manaka made her senior national team debut earlier this year during the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, playing in each of Japan’s matches in the tournament.

Japan Schedule

Vs. Spain | June 27, 3 p.m. ET