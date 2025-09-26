MANAKA MATSUKUBO NAMED AS FINALIST FOR AFC YOUTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR

CARY, N.C. (Sept. 26, 2025) — North Carolina Courage midfielder Manaka Matsukubo has been named as a finalist for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Youth Player of the Player award, the confederation announced Thursday. The winner will be announced on October 16.

The Courage’s young star is nominated alongside Amnokgang SC’s Jon Il Chong and April 25 SC’s Choe Il Son, both of whom represent North Korea internationally.

Manaka has been on fire for the Courage this season in the NWSL, scoring a team-leading six goals and adding a team-leading four assists. The Courage midfielder’s 10 goal contributions are the fourth-best tally in the NWSL this season. Heading into Week 22 of the season, Manaka also leads the league in goal-creating actions with 11, according to FBRef.

On the international stage, Manaka has become a regular contributor for the Japan national team following a standout 2024 with the U-20 team. The 21-year-old made her senior debut during the SheBelieves Cup. Manaka earned the start for Japan against Spain in July, her first for the senior national team.

Before her senior debut, Manaka shone for Japan at the U-20 World Cup in 2024, earning the Silver Ball as the tournament’s second-best player.

Manaka and the Courage take on the Seattle Reign on Sunday, September 28, at 8 p.m. ET on NWSL+ and Paramount+.