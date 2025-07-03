MANAKA MATSUKUBO NAMED TO NWSL BEST XI FOR JUNE 

CARY, N.C. (July 3, 2025) — North Carolina Courage forward Manaka Matsukubo has been named to the NWSL’s Best XI of the Month for June, presented by Amazon Prime, the league office announced Thursday. The monthly honor is the second consecutive for the Courage's young magician.

During the three matches in June, Manaka played 268 of a possible 270 minutes, scoring one goal and adding two assists. The three total goal contributions tied for a league-best tally during the month. Manaka also created five chances, won nine duels, and completed three dribbles.

The monthly honor from the league is the second of Manaka’s career and fourth for the Courage overall this season in as many months. Ryan Williams earned back-to-back honors to start the year.

Manaka’s second consecutive monthly honor from the league marks the 77th time a Courage player has earned a spot on the league’s monthly Best XI since the award began in 2017. No other team has more than 61 (Portland Thorns).

The Courage will be back in action next week for the first of two summer exhibition matches, facing off against Tigres UANL Femenil on Wednesday, July 9, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets for the match are available here.