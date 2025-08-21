MATCH PREVIEW: Courage hit the road to face Chicago Stars

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (Aug. 21, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage are back on the road this weekend, taking on the Chicago Stars at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, on Friday, August 22, at 8 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on Prime Video.

The Courage enter the weekend in ninth place in the NWSL standings with a 5W-6L-5D record, with only goal differential separating them from Gotham in the final playoff spot. The Stars currently sit in 13th with a 1-9-6 record and nine points, but have picked up points in three straight.

Both the North Carolina and Chicago earned come-from-behind draws against the Cascadia teams in Match Day 16, with the Courage drawing the Portland Thorns, 1-1, at home and the Stars drawing the Seattle Reign, 3-3, in Seattle.

The Courage’s draw was spearheaded by Tyler Lussi’s 70’ strike, while Alyssa Naeher became just the third goalie in NWSL history to complete Chicago’s three-goal comeback in the 90’ + 9’ on Monday night.

Riley Jackson played a big role in the Courage’s draw as well, putting in a well-rounded performance and stepping up after captain Denise O’Sullivan was substituted at halftime. The second-year pro made 21 passes in the final third and created two chances, while going 2 for 3 on dribbles, 7 for 13 on duels, and 3 for 5 on tackles.

Chicago’s offense has run through Ludmila this season, with the Brazilian striker’s five goals leading the way. The Stars recently activated former N.C. State forward Jameese Joseph from injured reserve, giving them another potent offensive weapon after her solid rookie season.

Ally Schlegel has also been effective, scoring two goals and adding two assists, while leading the team in chances created with 16. Canadian international Julia Grosso ranks just behind Schlegel with 15 chances created.

Sam Staab is the team’s defensive anchor at the back, while former Courage midfielder Cari Roccaro also plays an important role in the team’s backline.

The Courage and Stars have a rich history of important games, with two of the Courage’s five playoff wins coming against Chicago. The Courage beat the then-Red Stars 1-0 in the 2017 semifinals and 4-0 in the 2019 championship. The Courage are 7-6-5 against the Stars in NWSL regular season play and swept the season series in 2024 with a pair of 3-1 wins.

The Details

What they’ll wear:

Courage — Field: Pink/Pink/Pink | GK: Black

Stars — Field: Blue/Blue/Blue | GK: Green

2025 Records:

Courage — W5-6L-5D (9th, 20 points)

Stars — 1W-9L-6D (13th, 9 points)

Courage vs. Stars (Regular Season): 7W-6L-5D

Last time out:

Courage — 1-1 Draw, vs Portland Thorns

Stars — 3-3 Draw, at Seattle Reign

Up next:

The Courage remain on the road for a second straight week, heading to the Midwest to take on the league-leading Kansas City Current. The match is set for Saturday, August 30, at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ION.