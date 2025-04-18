MATCH PREVIEW: Courage host Bay FC for Pups at the Pitch Night 

CARY, N.C. (April 18, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage are back at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, April 19, for the first of four home matches across the next five weeks, hosting Bay FC at 7 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on NWSL+ and tickets are available here.

The match will be Scooby-Doo and Pups at the Pitch Night, presented by Veterinary Emergency Group. Fans can purchase a ticket for their pup to join them at the match for $5, with the money being donated to Freedom Ride Rescue. The nonprofit organization will also be onsite with adoptable dogs for fans to meet in the southwest corner.

All dogs must enter through the southeast gate and be limited to the southeast concourse with designated seating areas in sections 207 and 208. A dog relief area will also be located on the southeast concourse. All dogs must always remain on a leash and are not allowed on the field.

The Courage enter matchday five of the NWSL season on the back of a 3-1 road loss at Gotham FC. Esther González struck twice for the hosts just before halftime, while rookie Lilly Reale added a third just after the break. Brianna Pinto got the Courage on the board in stoppage time with her first goal of the season, assisted by Meredith Speck.

Gotham held 50.9% of the possession in the match, marking just the fourth time of Head Coach Sean Nahas’ tenure that the Courage have lost the possession battle, ending a 59-match streak of greater than 50% possession in regular season matches.

Bay FC didn’t fare much better in matchday four, losing to the previously winless Chicago Stars, 2-1, behind a first-half brace from Brazilian striker Ludmila. Former N.C. State forward Jameese Joseph assisted both goals.

Caroline Conti converted from the penalty spot for Bay FC’s lone goal in the match just after the halftime break.

The second-year expansion side’s 2025 roster features no shortage of familiar faces in Courage Country including Abby Dahlkemper, Kiki Pickett, Tess Boade, and Alyssa Malonson. Courage assistant goalkeeping coach Katelyn Rowland retired from Bay FC earlier this year.

The Courage and Bay both play possession-heavy styles, with the Courage’s 57.73% and Bay’s 55.93% averages both ranking inside the top four in the league.

Four different players have found the back of the net this season for Bay, but the offense runs through defender Caprice Dydasco, who leads the team with six chances created. Rookie forward Karlie Lema out of Cal has been a solid spark for the Bay attack as well, with one goal and four chances created.

Captain Denise O’Sullivan has led the way for the Courage on both sides of the ball this season with one assist, seven chances created, 14 tackles won and 32 duels won. O’Sullivan leads the Courage in all of those metrics except chances created, trailing only Jaedyn Shaw’s nine.

The Details

What they’ll wear:

Courage — Field: Blue/Blue/Blue | GK: Black

Bay — Field: White/Grey/White | GK: Red

2025 Records:

Courage — 0-2-2 (13th, 2 points, -3 GD)

Bay — 1-2-1 (8th, 4 points, -1 GD)

Courage vs. Gotham (Regular Season): 0-1-1

Last time out:

Courage — Loss, 3-1 at Gotham FC

Bay — Loss, 2-1 vs Chicago Stars

Up next:

The Courage remain home for a second weekend in a row, hosting the Kansas City Current on Saturday, April 26, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets for the match are available here.