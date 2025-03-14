MATCH PREVIEW: NC Courage opens regular season at Racing Louisville 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (March 14, 2025) — The wait is finally over. The offseason is in the books and the North Carolina Courage plays NWSL soccer this weekend. The Courage kicks off the regular season on the road, taking on Racing Louisville on Saturday, March 15, at 5 p.m. ET at Lynn Family Stadium. The match will stream live on NWSL+.

The Courage finished the 2024 regular season in fifth place with a 12-11-3 record, earning a playoff berth and narrowly falling to the Kansas City Current in the quarterfinals. Racing Louisville finished in ninth place with a 7-12-7 record, narrowly missing out on the playoffs.

“It’s been a long preseason, but the group seems eager. We are ready to finally have a meaningful game. It comes around quick, but they seem ready to go. This will give us an idea of what our foundation is going to be and where we are with things and where we have to evolve. Overall, it’s been a good preseason camp,” said Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas

Most of the 2024 squad is back for 2025, with the Courage retaining 80.5% of their regular season minutes, but they are bolstered by some exciting newcomers. The Courage made splashes in every way possible, adding USWNT Jaedyn Shaw via a blockbuster trade, bringing in Japanese youth international standout Shinomi Koyama via transfer from Sweden, signing free agent forward Hannah Betfort, and making USC All-American Brooklyn Courtnall the team’s first collegiate signing of the post-draft era.

Shaw is one of the best young attackers in the NWSL and USWNT player pool, signing her first professional contract at 17 years old and being a proven difference-maker on the field across her three seasons in San Diego. The Texas native has 13 goals and four assists in 49 NWSL regular season appearances. Shaw joins an exciting and dynamic Courage attack led by Ashley Sanchez, who led the Courage in goals (5) and assists (4), and Manaka Matsukubo, who made her senior debut for Japan in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup.

The Courage’s rock-solid defense returns in full, led by three-time Iron Woman and two-time NWSL Defender of the Year nominee Kaleigh Kurtz. Malia Berkely, Ryan Williams, and Feli Rauch are all back for 2025 as well and are poised to continue their standout play from 2024.

Courage captain Denise O’Sullivan will anchor the midfield unit, while young stars like Riley Jackson and Shinomi Koyama look to impress alongside the Ireland international.

Louisville was heavily active in the trade market ahead of the 2024 deadline, adding experienced forwards Janine Sonis (nee Beckie) from Portland and Bethany Balcer from Seattle alongside exciting rookie Emma Sears.

Racing’s midfield is anchored by Taylor Flint, who led the league in duels won (234) and tackles won (56), and Savannah DeMelo, whose creative ability compliments Flint’s ball-winning abilities.

The Courage are 10-1-0 against Racing in the NWSL regular season, however, the lone loss came in last season’s meeting at Lynn Family Stadium.

Next up

The Courage will host Seattle Reign FC in the team’s home opener on Saturday, March 22, at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets are available here.

Following the match, the Courage will induct legendary forward Jessica McDonald as the second member of the team’s Ring of Honor, joining 2024 inductee Sam Mewis.