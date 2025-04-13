MATCH RECAP: GOTHAM FC 3-1 NC COURAGE

HARRISON, N.J. (April 13, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage fell, 3-1, to NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday afternoon at Sports Illustrated Stadium.
Ester González struck twice just before the halftime break, while Lilly Reale added a third off a corner just after halftime.
Brianna Pinto pulled one back for the Courage in stoppage time with a left-footed strike into the far post. Meredith Speck picked up the assist, sliding the ball across the box to Pinto.
Match Notes:
- Maycee Bell replaced Malia Berkely in the starting lineup for the Courage following warmups.
- The Courage held less than 50% possession for just the fourth time in Head Coach Sean Nahas' tenure.
- Brianna Pinto scored her first goal of the season, while Meredith Speck picked up her first assist.
Up Next:
The Courage return home to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to take on Bay FC on Saturday, April 19 at 7 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on NWSL+.
NCC (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Feli Rauch (Brooklyn Courtnall – 66'), Maycee Bell, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams; Denise O’Sullivan ©, Shinomi Koyama (Riley Jackson – 66'), Jaedyn Shaw (Meredith Speck – 56') ; Hannah Betfort, Ashley Sanchez (Aline Gomes – 66'), Manaka Matsukubo (Brianna Pinto – 66')
Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Natalia Staude, Malia Berkely, Charlotte McLean
GFC (4-3-3): Ann-Katrin Berger; Lilly Reale, Emily Sonnett, Mandy Freeman ©, Jess Carter (Jéssica Silva– 78'); Nealy Martin, Sarah Schupansky (Midge Purce – 73'), Jaelin Howell; Ella Stevens (Bruninha – 46'), Ester González (Cece Kizer – 80'), Gabi Portilho (Geyse – 73' )
Subs Not Used: Michelle Betos, Taryn Torres, Mak Whitham, Khyah Harper
Score:
NCC: 1
GFC: 3
Goals:
NCC: B. Pinto – 90' +4' (M. Speck)
GFC: E. González – 43' (E. Stevens), E. González – 45' +4', L. Reale – 46' (Bruninha)
Cautions:
NCC: R. Jackson – 79'
GFC: E. Stevens – 27'
Ejections:
NCC: –
GFC: –
Venue (Location): Sports Illustrated Stadium (Harrison, New Jersey)