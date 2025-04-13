MATCH RECAP: GOTHAM FC 3-1 NC COURAGE

HARRISON, N.J. (April 13, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage fell, 3-1, to NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday afternoon at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Ester González struck twice just before the halftime break, while Lilly Reale added a third off a corner just after halftime.

Brianna Pinto pulled one back for the Courage in stoppage time with a left-footed strike into the far post. Meredith Speck picked up the assist, sliding the ball across the box to Pinto.

Match Notes:

Maycee Bell replaced Malia Berkely in the starting lineup for the Courage following warmups.

The Courage held less than 50% possession for just the fourth time in Head Coach Sean Nahas' tenure.

Brianna Pinto scored her first goal of the season, while Meredith Speck picked up her first assist.

Up Next:

The Courage return home to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to take on Bay FC on Saturday, April 19 at 7 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on NWSL+.

Box Score

NCC (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Feli Rauch (Brooklyn Courtnall – 66'), Maycee Bell, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams; Denise O’Sullivan ©, Shinomi Koyama (Riley Jackson – 66'), Jaedyn Shaw (Meredith Speck – 56') ; Hannah Betfort, Ashley Sanchez (Aline Gomes – 66'), Manaka Matsukubo (Brianna Pinto – 66')

Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Natalia Staude, Malia Berkely, Charlotte McLean

GFC (4-3-3): Ann-Katrin Berger; Lilly Reale, Emily Sonnett, Mandy Freeman ©, Jess Carter (Jéssica Silva– 78'); Nealy Martin, Sarah Schupansky (Midge Purce – 73'), Jaelin Howell; Ella Stevens (Bruninha – 46'​​​​​​)​, Ester González (Cece Kizer – 80'), Gabi Portilho (Geyse – 73' )

Subs Not Used: Michelle Betos, Taryn Torres, Mak Whitham, Khyah Harper

Score:

NCC: 1

GFC: 3

Goals:

NCC: B. Pinto – 90' +4' (M. Speck)

GFC: E. González – 43' (E. Stevens), E. González – 45' +4', L. Reale – 46' (Bruninha)

Cautions:

NCC: R. Jackson – 79'

GFC: E. Stevens – 27'

Ejections:

NCC: –

GFC: –

Venue (Location): Sports Illustrated Stadium (Harrison, New Jersey)