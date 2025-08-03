MATCH RECAP: NC COURAGE 0-0 SAN DIEGO WAVE FC

CARY, N.C. (August 2, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage drew the San Diego Wave, 0-0, Saturday night at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in the team's first match of the second half of the NWSL regular season.

With the draw, the Courage are now 5W-5L-4D on the season with 19 points.

Casey Murphy made four saves to keep the clean sheet, the 42nd of her career in NWSL regular season play.

Match Notes:

The 7,109 announced attendance is the highest attended summer match in club history.

Goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti was named to the team's match day squad for the first time as a professional after joining the team midseason.

Up Next:

The Courage hit the road to face the Houston Dash on Friday, August 8, at 8 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on NWSL+ and Paramount+.

Box Score

NCC (3-5-2): Casey Murphy; Maycee Bell, Kaleigh Kurtz, Malia Berkely; Tyler Lussi (Meredith Speck – 83'), Shinomi Koyama (Cortnee Vine – 56'), Riley Jackson (Dani Weatherholt – 70'), Denise O’Sullivan ©, Ryan Williams; Ashley Sanchez (Jaedyn Shaw – 70'), Manaka Matsukubo (Brianna Pinto – 83')

Subs Not Used: Katie Cappelletti, Natalia Staude, Hannah Betfort, Aline Gomes

SD (4-5-1): Kailen Sheridan ©; Trinity Armstrong, Hanna Lundkvist, Kristen McNabb, Perle Morroni; Adriana Leon (Gia Corley – 57'), Kenza Dali, Kimmi Ascanio (Melanie Barcenas – 76'), Delphine Cascarino, Savannah McCaskill; Kyra Carusa (Makenzy Robbe – 57')

Subs Not Used: Kennedy Wesley, Hillary Beall, Mya Harrison, Jordan Fusco, Didi Haračić, Quincy McMahon

Score:

NCC: 0

SD: 0

Goals:

NCC: –

SD: –

Cautions:

NCC: D. O'Sullivan – 16'

SD: K. Ascanio – 58'

Ejections:

NCC: –

SD: –

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 7,109