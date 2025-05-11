MATCH RECAP: NC COURAGE 1-1 ORLANDO PRIDE

CARY, N.C. (May 10, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage drew with the Orlando Pride, 1-1, Saturday night in front of a sold out First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The match was the Courage's fourth sellout in club history, with the 9,366 spectators ranking as the club's fourth highest standalone regular season attendance.

Feli Rauch opened the scoring in the 27', pouncing on a rebound from a Manaka Matsukubo's shot. Rauch and Manaka combined on the break to create the chance, springing forward on a pass from Shinomi Koyama, with Rauch initially playing Manaka in one-on-one with Anna Moorhouse.

Orlando equalized late in stoppage time with a corner when Angelina found Prisca Chilufya at the front post for a looping header.

Match Notes:

The Courage's announced attendance (9,366) ranks as the fourth-highest standalone regular season figure in club history. It also marks the fourth sellout in club history and the first time the team has sold out a match in the spring, with the previous sellouts coming in October 2019 (NWSL Championship), October 2023 and November 2024.

Feli Rauch scored her first goal of 2025.

The Courage used the same starting lineup for the first time this season.

Up Next:

The Courage are back at home for a second weekend in a row, taking on the Chicago Stars on Saturday, May 17, at 5 p.m. ET. Tickets for that match are available here.

Box Score

NCC (3-4-3): Casey Murphy; Natalia Staude, Kaleigh Kurtz, Maycee Bell; Feli Rauch (Aline Gomes – 90' +1'), Riley Jackson, Denise O’Sullivan ©, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama (Jaedyn Shaw – 61'), Ashley Sanchez (Tyler Lussi – 77'), Manaka Matsukubo (Hannah Betfort – 77')

Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Brianna Pinto, Dani Weatherholt, Cortnee Vine, Brooklyn Courtnall

ORL (4-3-3): Anna Moorhouse; Oihane (Ally Watt – 67'), Kylie Nadaner, Zara Chavoshi (Cori Dyke – 84'), Carson Pickett (Prisca Chilufya – 77'); Kerry Abello (Emily Sams – 67'), Haley McCutcheon, Morgan Gaurtrat (Ally Lemos – 77'); Angelina, Barbra Banda, Marta ©

Subs Not Used: McKinley Crone, Brianna Martinez, Viviana Villacorta, Grace Chanda

Score:

NCC: 1

ORL: 1

Goals:

NCC: F. Rauch – 27'

ORL: P. Chilufya – 90' +3' (Angelina)

Cautions:

NCC: M. Matsukubo – 60'

ORL: K. Abello – 33'

Ejections:

NCC: –

ORL: –

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 9,366