MATCH RECAP: NC COURAGE 3-2 GOTHAM FC

Courage end season with win in front of sold-out stadium
CARY, N.C. (Nov. 2, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage ended the 2025 NWSL regular season with a 3-2 win over Gotham FC in front of a sold-out First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park Sunday evening.
The Courage broke the club's attendance record Sunday, with 11,170 fans in attendance for the Decision Day match. The record-breaking match also gave the Courage a total season attendance of 107,931, which set a new season record for the club.
Despite the win, Louisville's 1-0 win over Bay FC mathematically eliminated the Courage from playoff contention. The Courage end the 2025 season in ninth place in the standings and a record of 9W-9L-8D.
Meredith Speck struck first, getting on the end of a Payton Linnehan cross at the back post to give the Courage an early lead in the 14'. Just two minutes later, Manaka Matsukubo pounced on a stray pass from the Gotham defense and deftly chipped the keeper from 35 yards out with her first touch.
The Courage added a third via an own goal in the 52', with Speck picking out Linnehan with a cross that bounced off a Gotham defender and into the back of the net.
Gotham a pair of late goals from Rose Lavelle and Gabi Portilho, but the Courage were able to hold on for the win.
Match Notes:
- The sell out marked the first time the Courage have sold out two matches in the same season.
- Kaleigh Kurtz completed her NWSL record fourth consecutive Iron Woman season.
NCC (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Natalie Jacobs, Kaleigh Kurtz, Maycee Bell, Ryan Williams; Denise O’Sullivan ©, Riley Jackson, Shinomi Koyama (Ashley Sanchez – 70'); Meredith Speck (Cortnee Vine – 70'), Manaka Matsukubo (Brianna Pinto – 34'), Payton Linnehan (Tyler Lussi – 70')
Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Natalia Staude, Dani Weatherholt, Hannah Betfort, Aline Gomes
GFC (4-5-1): Ann-Katrin Berger; Josie Hasbo (Sofia Cook – 61'), Emily Sonnett, Kayla Duran (Lilly Reale – 61'), Jess Carter (Gabi Portilho – 76'); Jaedyn Shaw, Jaelin Howell, Rose Lavelle, Mandy Freeman © (Bruninha – 61'), Midge Purce; Katie Stengel
Subs Not Used: Shelby Hogan, Ryan Campbell, Sarah Schupansky, Mak Whitham, Khyah Harper
Score:
NCC: 3
GFC: 2
Goals:
NCC: M. Speck – 14' (P. Linnehan), M. Matsukubo – 16', J. Carter (OG) – 52'
GFC: R. Lavelle – 87' (PK), G. Portilho – 90' +5' (K. Stengel)
Cautions:
NCC: –
GFC: K. Stengel – 77'
Ejections:
NCC: –
GFC: –
Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)
Attendance: 11,170