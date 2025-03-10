NC COURAGE ADDS KATELYN ROWLAND AS ASSISTANT GOALKEEPING COACH 

CARY, N.C. (March 10, 2025) – The North Carolina Courage announced today the addition of Katelyn Rowland as an assistant goalkeeping coach. Rowland, one of the most decorated players in NWSL history over her eight seasons in the league — six of which were with the Courage — joins Nathan Thackeray’s goalkeeping staff after she announced her retirement from playing professional soccer in February.

Rowland appeared in 50 matches across all competitions during two stints with the Courage from 2017 to 2023. She followed the team during its relocation from Western New York and served as the primary goalkeeper for North Carolina’s NWSL Shield-winning seasons in 2017 and 2018. Overall, she contributed to all eight trophies in the club's history, which include three Shields, two NWSL Championships, consecutive Challenge Cup titles in 2022 and 2023, and the 2018 International Champions Cup. Additionally, she won NWSL Championships in 2015 with FC Kansas City and in 2016 with the Western New York Flash.

She will help lead a Courage goalkeeper group that includes USWNT regular Casey Murphy, Marisa Bova, and Hensley Hancuff, all of whom she played with during her final season with the Courage in 2023. She will also join the acclaimed NCFC Youth goalkeeping coaching staff, in addition to her new responsibilities with the Courage.

“It’s an honor to return here. While my role looks a lot different this time around, it’s something that really excites me. I spent seven incredible seasons here, which were truly formative in both my personal and professional growth. So, it was a no-brainer when this opportunity came up to learn and be surrounded by the same coaches and people who helped shape me as a player. I am well aware of the training environment and standards here—it’s hard to match. I feel very fortunate to start my coaching career in such an environment. Though I’m on the other side of the line now, my goal remains the same. Go Courage,” Rowland said.

“I’m delighted to welcome Katelyn back to Courage Country as she starts her pathway as a professional coach. Katelyn has been such an integral part of our team and culture for a long time, and to have her join us on staff fills me with great pride. I got to work with Katelyn when she played here, I got to watch her grow as a coach with the youth club, and now I get to see her test her talents at the very highest level of the game. She’s going to make a wonderful coach, and I’m excited to watch her development but even more excited that she gets to start this journey with us. Welcome home, Katelyn,” said Thackeray.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katelyn back to the NCFC Youth Goalkeeper Program and our staff. Katelyn previously coached with us during her time with the Courage and had an immensely positive impact. We are excited to welcome her back and look forward to the positive impact she'll bring to our program and our goalkeepers once again,” said NCFC Youth Goalkeeping Director Stephen Palmer.

The 30-year-old had a star-studded collegiate career at UCLA, culminating in Pac 12 Goalkeeper of the Year honors as a senior in 2014. Originally drafted by Kansas City, she spent most of her professional career in Courage Country until Bay FC selected her in the 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft ahead of their inaugural season.

Rowland and the Courage continue preparations for the regular season, which begins on Saturday, March 15, on the road against Racing Louisville with a 5 p.m. ET kickoff on NWSL+.