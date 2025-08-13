NC COURAGE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH UNITED WAY OF NORTH CAROLINA

CARY, N.C. (August 13, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage are proud to announce a new partnership with United Way of North Carolina (UWNC), bringing together two purpose-driven organizations dedicated to strengthening communities across the state.

This partnership will support statewide fundraising efforts, promote volunteerism, and elevate community initiatives, while also enhancing visibility for United Way’s mission through in-stadium branding, matchday activations, and digital storytelling.

“At the Courage, community is at the heart of everything we do,” said Francie Gottsegen, President of the North Carolina Courage. “We’re honored to partner with United Way of North Carolina to connect our fans to meaningful causes and use women’s soccer to support the incredible work UWNC and its local affiliates are doing across the state.”

UWNC works with 47 local United Ways to co-create solutions to some of North Carolina’s most pressing challenges. In 2024, the Courage and UWNC collaborated on fundraising efforts following Hurricane Helene, helping provide relief to communities in Western North Carolina.

"We're thrilled to kick off this exciting partnership between United Way of North Carolina and NC Courage—uniting for a stronger community, raising awareness of the UWNC programs that empower our neighbors, and championing the strength, skill, and spirit of women's soccer," said Brittany Pruitt Fletcher, President and CEO of United Way of North Carolina.

Throughout the 2025 season, fans will see the partnership come to life through special matchday features, co-branded campaigns, and round-up fundraising opportunities at concessions and merchandise stands in First Horizon Stadium. These initiatives will directly support hundreds of local nonprofits serving North Carolinians.

The Courage and UWNC invite fans and supporters to stay tuned for upcoming announcements about donation drives, volunteer events, and other opportunities to get involved.

To learn more, visit www.nccourage.com and www.unitedwaync.org.

About North Carolina Courage: Competing in their ninth season of competition in 2025, the Courage began play in the National Women’s Soccer League (USSF Division I) in 2017. The Courage were formed when Steve Malik purchased the Western New York Flash and relocated the franchise to Cary, North Carolina. The team plays home matches at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park and is the winningest club in NWSL history, claiming seven league trophies as three-time NWSL Shield winners (2017, 2018, 2019), two-time NWSL Champions (2018, 2019), and two-time UKG NWSL Challenge Cup champions (2022, 2023). The Courage also won the 2018 ICC Championship. Follow the Courage on the web atwww.nccourage.com and on social media @TheNCCourage.

ABOUT UWNC: United Way mobilizes communities to action so all can thrive. For almost 50 years, United Way of North Carolina (UWNC) has been a statewide organization, partnering with 47 local United Ways to co-create solutions to people’s most pressing challenges. We take a comprehensive approach, listening and responding to statewide needs, including but not limited to, strengthening local resilience and advancing health, youth opportunity, and financial security in our state. UWNC bridges and mobilizes people, local United Ways, and resources so individuals, families, and communities thrive in North Carolina. We are committed to four core areas of work: Member services, NC 211, Disaster Response, and Advocacy. To learn more, visit UnitedWayNC.org and follow @UnitedWayofNorthCarolina on social media.