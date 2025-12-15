CARY, N.C. (Dec. 15, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage today announced a two-year partnership extension with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC), reaffirming a shared commitment to strengthening the health and well-being of communities across the Triangle.

Blue Cross NC will continue its role as the Official Health Insurance Partner of the North Carolina Courage, supporting initiatives that uplift young people, empower caregivers, and advance whole-person wellness.

“Our partnership with Blue Cross NC is built on shared purpose. Together, we are committed to providing access to experiences, information, and education that fosters confident, resilient young people equipped to navigate the pressures of school, life, and sport. We’re proud to continue this work alongside a partner so deeply invested in our community,” said Courage SVP of Strategic Partnerships Mike Sage.

At the heart of the renewed partnership is an expanded focus on youth mental health, an area both organizations prioritize as critical to building stronger, more resilient communities. Together, the Courage and Blue Cross NC will introduce and enhance programming and content designed to make a lasting impact on the next generation.

Building on Blue Cross NC’s commitment to improve youth mental well-being and resiliency across the state, NC Courage and Blue Cross NC will host youth mental health first aid training for youth sports coaches at First Horizon Stadium. This training equips those closest to young athletes with the knowledge and tools needed to recognize, support, and appropriately respond to mental health needs, ensuring kids have trusted, prepared adults in their corner.

Blue Cross NC will also continue as the driving force behind the club’s annual Wellness Day, an immersive experience that brings together hundreds of middle schoolers for hands-on mental wellness learning. The event features movement sessions, mindfulness practices, gratitude exercises, sports-based activities, healthy eating education, arts and crafts, and additional activities designed to help students build practical, lifelong wellness skills.

