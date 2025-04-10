NC COURAGE, GALLAGHER PARTNER FOR ‘WOMEN IN COURAGE’ EVENT SERIES 

CARY, N.C. (April 10, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage and Gallagher have partnered for a new event series, “Women in Courage,” which will feature interactive talks from women leaders across the Triangle including Courage President Francie Gottsegen, Courage coaches & front office leadership, and Gallagher Area President Carol Wagoner.

The first event of the "Women in Courage" series took place at the Umstead Hotel in Cary in early March. NC Courage President Francie Gottsegen was a featured speaker, touching on embracing discomfort and navigating growth through challenges during her talk. With over 75 women attending from organizations across the Triangle, the event was a resounding success. Subsequent "Women in Courage" events are in the planning stages, with additional information to come at a later date.

In addition to the event series, the partnership allows Gallagher to entertain clients and engage employees in premium hospitality spaces during Courage home matches at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The NC Courage has also retained Gallagher’s Triangle team for its benefits and property and casualty insurance brokerage services. Gallagher’s market-leading expertise has allowed the Courage organization to streamline and optimize its benefits administration and risk management processes for front office and technical staff.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gallagher as a new Courage partner. When we have an opportunity to partner with a company whose global track record of success ties directly into our local community, it’s always an easy decision for us. We are looking forward to continuing our event series and welcoming the Gallagher team to Courage home matches throughout the 2025 NWSL season,” Gottsegen said.

“The Courage's excellence on the field and our shared commitment to positively impacting our community make this partnership a perfect fit. The Gallagher team is so proud to be supporting these incredible athletes and the entire Courage organization, and we're looking forward to a successful 2025 season!” Wagoner said.

ABOUT NC COURAGE

Competing in their ninth season of competition in 2025, the Courage began play in the National Women’s Soccer League (USSF Division I) in 2017. The Courage were formed when Steve Malik purchased the Western New York Flash and relocated the franchise to Cary, North Carolina. The team plays home matches at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park and is the winningest club in NWSL history, claiming seven league trophies as three-time NWSL Shield winners (2017, 2018, 2019), two-time NWSL Champions (2018, 2019), and two-time UKG NWSL Challenge Cup champions (2022, 2023). The Courage also won the 2018 ICC Championship. Follow the Courage on the web at www.nccourage.com and on social media @TheNCCourage.

ABOUT GALLAGHER

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.