NC Courage, Governor’s Institute team up for superpowered initiative 

The North Carolina Courage have joined forces with the Governor’s Institute to help raise awareness for the organization’s “Be a Superhero in the Overdose Battle” campaign, with player companions joining both teams’ starting XIs in superhero capes at every home regular season match since the 2022 season.

The campaign encourages everyday people to take small, meaningful actions to support those facing addiction, and this partnership between the Courage and Governor’s Institute exemplifies how organizations from different sectors—sports, healthcare, and nonprofits—can unite to address a pressing public health issue.

Seeing the player companion in the capes and hearing the accompanying public address during the pre-match procession provides an entry point for individuals who may not know how to talk about addiction or where to go for help.

“Our continued partnership with NCFC and NC Courage has been invaluable in helping us break down the persistent stigma around substance use and addiction. Too many people still don’t know where to turn for help—whether it’s for themselves, a loved one, or a patient. These games give us a platform to reach families across North Carolina with a hopeful message: addiction is treatable, recovery is possible, and support is available,” said Dr. Sara McEwen, Executive Director of the Governor’s Institute.

The campaign and partnership aim to normalize the conversation around addiction and empower fans to become part of the solution. While substance abuse disorder is a treatable disease, the stigma and misinformation surrounding it continue to prevent people from getting the help they need.

This partnership uses the powerful platform of professional sports to confront the opioid crisis head-on and break down that stigma, while raising awareness and connecting communities to real pathways for recovery.

The Governor’s Institute is a non-governmental, non-profit organization funded by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities, and Substance Use Services, focused on improving North Carolina’s effectiveness and success in prevention, treatment, and recovery of substance abuse disorders. More information on the Governor’s Institute and the “Be a Superhero in the Overdose Battle” campaign can be found here.