NC COURAGE, NORTH CAROLINA FC ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH BEST NUTRITION 

CARY, N.C. (Sept. 16, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage and North Carolina FC have today announced a new partnership with BEST Nutrition through the end of the 2025 season.

BEST Nutrition is part of BEST Health Wellness Performance (BEST HWP), a leading provider of integrated health and wellness services. BEST HWP offers personalized one-on-one care delivered by a highly skilled team of behavioral health specialists, physical therapists, certified athletic trainers, and nutrition professionals—all dedicated to supporting mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

“We are thrilled to partner with NCFC and the Courage to support their athletes with expert nutrition services. At BEST Nutrition, we believe proper fueling isn’t just for game day—it’s the foundation for performance, recovery, and long-term wellness. We’re proud to serve both NCFC and the Courage’s athletes and the broader community, helping everyone from aspiring athletes to everyday individuals excel at the sport of life,” said BEST Nutrition Director Addie Claire Jones, MS, RD, CSCS.

As part of the partnership, BEST Nutrition will join the Courage and NCFC throughout local community events, including the teams’ Wellness Day, while the club will gain access to the company’s services.

About the North Carolina Courage: Competing in their ninth season of competition in 2025, the Courage began play in the National Women’s Soccer League (USSF Division I) in 2017. The Courage were formed when Steve Malik purchased the Western New York Flash and relocated the franchise to Cary, North Carolina. The team plays home matches at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park and is the winningest club in NWSL history, claiming seven league trophies as three-time NWSL Shield winners (2017, 2018, 2019), two-time NWSL Champions (2018, 2019), and two-time UKG NWSL Challenge Cup champions (2022, 2023). The Courage also won the 2018 ICC Championship. Follow the Courage on the web at www.nccourage.com and on social media @TheNCCourage.

About North Carolina FC: Established in 2006 and beginning play in 2007, North Carolina FC competes in its 19th season in 2025. Playing a second straight season in the USL Championship (USSF Division II) this year, the club has played in several leagues since joining the professional soccer ranks. The club has a long history of success as NASL (USSF Division II) regular season champions in 2011 and 2013 and the USL League One (USSF Division III) Champions in 2023. Formerly known as the Carolina RailHawks, the team was rebranded following the 2016 season, one year after current majority owner Steve Malik purchased the team in October 2015. The team plays all home matches at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. Follow North Carolina FC on the web at www.northcarolinafc.com and on social media @NorthCarolinaFC.

About BEST Nutrition: BEST Nutrition is a private practice of Registered Dietitians specializing in personalized, preventive nutrition counseling. We are in-network with all major health insurance companies, and 98% of our patients pay $0 out of pocket for services. Our mission is to empower individuals—athletes and non-athletes alike—to fuel their performance, optimize their health, and live their BEST life.