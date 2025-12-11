CARY, N.C. (December 11, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage have received $100,000 in intraleague transfer funds from Bay FC in exchange for defender Brooklyn Courtnall, the teams jointly announced today.

Courtnall ended the 2025 season on loan with Bay FC from the Courage after signing with the team in December 2024. The California native made two regular season appearances for the Courage in 2025.

TRANSACTION: North Carolina Courage receive $100,000 in intraleague transfer funds from Bay FC for defender Brooklyn Courtnall.