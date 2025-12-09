CARY, N.C. (Dec. 9, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage have signed free agent goalkeeper Madison ‘Madi’ White to a three-year, guaranteed contract through the 2028 NWSL season, the club announced today.

Racing Louisville selected the former Texas Tech Red Raider in the 2024 NWSL Draft before going on loan to Dallas Trinity of the Gainbridge USL Super League ahead of their inaugural season. Across 26 appearances in the 2024-25 season, White made 62 saves and kept a league-best nine clean sheets.

“I am incredibly excited to sign with the Courage. This is a club that values its players so much, and I have heard nothing but great things about North Carolina. This team has had so much success in the past, and I am looking forward to being part of continuing that winning tradition,” White said.

“Madi is a talented goalkeeper, gifted in both shot-stopping and distribution, a combination that is vital to our system and style of play. We believe Madi’s potential is significant, and we’re excited to help her take the next steps in her development while contributing immediately to the competitive character of our squad. We’re pleased she chose the Courage, and we’re looking forward to integrating her into our group and supporting her as she continues her professional journey,” said Courage Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.

During her time at Texas Tech, White was a three-time All-Big 12 honoree, as well as a First Team All-American and Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Year in 2023. White holds the Texas Tech program records for clean sheets (38) and goalkeeper wins (52), while ranking third for career saves (263).

Name: Madison White

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 5-11

Date of Birth (Age): June 15, 2001 (24)

Hometown: Rockwall, Texas

Citizenship: United States

Last Club: Racing Louisville (NWSL)