NC COURAGE TO HOST CHIVAS DE GUADALAJARA ON JULY 25 

CARY, N.C. (June 10, 2025) – The North Carolina Courage will host Chivas de Guadalajara on Friday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, as announced by the club on Monday. This July exhibition joins Tigres Femenil, who will be visiting earlier in the month, which was announced last week.

Individual tickets and bundle packages for both exhibition matches are available here. Season-ticket members can purchase tickets for the Chivas de Guadalajara match at a special discounted price, with their seats reserved until Tuesday, June 17. More information has been sent directly to the season-ticket members via email. Any questions regarding ticket options can be asked of tickets@northcarolinafc.com.

“We are extremely excited to bring two world-class clubs to First Horizon Stadium in July. With the break in the NWSL regular season schedule, it was paramount to find high-quality opponents who could both help our team stay in top form and bring entertaining soccer to our fans and community. As the NWSL and Liga MX Femenil continue to grow, we’re proud to connect these two cornerstone leagues of North American women’s soccer. We can’t wait to welcome these international brands and show them what the Triangle soccer community is all about,” said Courage President Francie Gottsegen.

Chivas de Guadalajara Femenil is the women’s team of the historic Club Deportivo Guadalajara. Launched in 2017 alongside the inception of Liga MX Femenil, Chivas de Guadalajara Femenil wasted no time making an impact, winning the league's first-ever title in Apertura 2017. They followed up this historic achievement with a second championship in Clausura 2022, as well as securing the Campeón de Campeones in the same year. Playing at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco, the team enjoys one of the most passionate fan bases in the league.

The Courage have one more home regular season match before the July exhibitions, hosting the Houston Dash on Saturday, June 21, for Pride Night at First Horizon Stadium with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The night will also honor Juneteenth with prematch warm-up tops, a prematch anthem performance, and other activations. Tickets are available now at tickets.nccourage.com.