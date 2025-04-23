NC COURAGE WELCOME WOMEN’S SOCCER LEGEND LAUREN HOLIDAY AND NBA CHAMPION JRUE HOLIDAY TO OWNERSHIP GROUP 

**CARY, N.C. (April 23, 2025)—**The North Carolina Courage are excited to welcome U.S. Women’s Soccer legend Lauren Holiday to the ownership group, as announced by the club on Wednesday. Holiday and her husband, two-time NBA Champion Jrue Holiday, have invested in the Courage through the Holiday Family Trust. Lauren Holiday will also serve as an advisor and ambassador with the club, impacting on-field, business, community, and player initiative decisions.

Lauren Holiday is a celebrated former professional soccer player, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and FIFA Women’s World Cup champion. Renowned for her versatility, vision, and leadership on the field, Holiday was instrumental in the success of the United States Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) during a golden era for the program.​ Now, she will use her playing experience and business acumen to further advance the Courage mission of being a best-in-class organization that positively impacts the community through soccer.

"I’m incredibly honored to join the North Carolina Courage. This club represents the future of women’s soccer—not just in how we play the game, but in how we empower athletes, connect with communities, and build a sustainable future for the sport. I believe deeply in the mission and vision of the Courage, and I’m excited to contribute in meaningful ways—especially when it comes to player development and overall culture," Holiday said.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lauren Holiday to the North Carolina Courage family. Lauren’s championship pedigree, leadership experience, and genuine passion for the growth of women’s soccer make her an invaluable addition to our ownership group. Her involvement will elevate our club both on and off the pitch, and her insight into player experience and development will help us create the best possible environment for our athletes, staff, and supporters. This is a pivotal moment for the Courage, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner as we look toward the future," said Courage majority owner and chairperson Steve Malik.

Holiday helped lead the U.S. to victory in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games and was a key contributor to the team’s triumph at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Known for her playmaking ability and clutch performances, she played multiple roles throughout her career, including attacking midfielder and forward, and was often the engine behind the team’s attacking success.

She was instrumental in launching the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) with FC Kansas City, helping the team win league championships in 2014 and 2015 and earning inaugural league MVP honors in 2013. In 2016, after retiring from professional soccer, she faced a life-altering challenge when she was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor while pregnant with her first child. Her courage during recovery and commitment to family became an inspiration to many.

Her inspiring journey, both on and off the field, led the NWSL and Nationwide to partner to create the Lauren Holiday Impact Award, annually dedicated to an NWSL player for outstanding contributions to their local community. Her legacy continues to inspire athletes and fans worldwide—not only for what she accomplished on the pitch but for the strength, humility, and heart she brings to every chapter of her life.

Jrue Holiday is a fellow former UCLA Bruin and current member of the Boston Celtics. Widely regarded as one of the best defensive guards in NBA history, he’s a two-time NBA All-Star, six-time NBA All-Defensive Team honoree, and a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist in 2020 and 2024. Holiday was drafted 17th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2009, playing in Philly until 2013 when he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. He joined the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020, helping them to the 2021 NBA Championship. He joined the Celtics in the 2023-24 season, where he would win his second NBA Championship.

Together, the Holidays have used their platform to advocate for social justice, health equity, and community empowerment, including founding the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund. They were the joint recipients of the 2023 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

The full list of investors in the North Carolina Courage can be found here.

The Courage resume NWSL Regular Season action this Saturday, April 26, as they host the Kansas City Current with a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at First Horizon Stadium. Tickets are available here.