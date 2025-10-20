NC COURAGE WILL FACE GOTHAM FC AT 5 P.M. ET ON ESPN IN DECISION DAY MATCH 

CARY, N.C. (Oct. 20, 2025) — The North Carolina Courage will face Gotham FC at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 2, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+, with the NWSL announcing the Decision Day kickoff and broadcast information Monday afternoon. Tickets are available here.

The Courage enter Decision Day in ninth place in the standings with 32 points, but can jump into the final playoff spot with a win and Racing Louisville dropping points in their final match against Bay FC.

Led by a Manaka Matsukubo hat trick, the Courage picked up a crucial 4-1 win at Bay this weekend to keep the team’s playoff hopes alive heading into Decision Day.